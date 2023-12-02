On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-17) will try to snap an eight-game home losing streak when taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSOH.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Pistons matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-8.5) 222.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-8) 223 -335 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Cavaliers score 110.8 points per game (25th in the NBA) and allow 111.7 (11th in the league) for a -16 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have a -170 scoring differential, falling short by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 109.6 points per game, 27th in the league, and are allowing 118.5 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 220.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 230.2 points per game combined, 7.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Cleveland has compiled a 7-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Detroit has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Cavaliers and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +1300 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

