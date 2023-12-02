The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will look to end a 16-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSOH. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -8.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 11 of 19 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 222.5 points.

Cleveland's matchups this year have an average total of 222.5, the same as this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers' ATS record is 7-12-0 this season.

This season, Cleveland has won six out of the 12 games, or 50%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Cleveland has won two of its three games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 11 57.9% 110.8 220.4 111.7 230.2 221.6 Pistons 12 63.2% 109.6 220.4 118.5 230.2 223.5

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 games.

Five of Cavaliers' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared worse at home, covering three times in 11 home games, and four times in eight road games.

The Cavaliers put up 110.8 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 118.5 the Pistons give up.

When Cleveland totals more than 118.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 7-12 1-2 10-9 Pistons 8-11 6-2 12-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Pistons Point Insights

Cavaliers Pistons 110.8 Points Scored (PG) 109.6 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-5 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-7 111.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 7-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.