Saturday's 7:00 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) and the Detroit Pistons (2-17) at Little Caesars Arena features the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell as a player to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDETX, BSOH

BSDETX, BSOH Live Stream:

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers lost their most recent game to the Trail Blazers, 103-95, on Thursday. Mitchell was their leading scorer with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 23 7 6 4 0 1 Evan Mobley 20 8 3 2 0 0 Darius Garland 15 4 7 1 0 2

Cavaliers vs Pistons Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 16.5 points, 10.7 boards and 3.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocks (ninth in league).

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus' numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3.9 assists and 5.5 boards per game.

Darius Garland puts up 19.1 points, 2.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jarrett Allen puts up 13.4 points, 7.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 16.9 11.3 3.1 0.9 1.6 0.1 Jarrett Allen 14 8.3 2.4 0.4 1.4 0 Max Strus 14.1 5 4.5 1.3 0.7 3 Darius Garland 18 2.4 5.2 0.9 0.1 1.7 Donovan Mitchell 15.1 3.6 3 1.1 0.2 1.5

