Can we anticipate Christian Fischer scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Fischer scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has scored one goal against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).

Fischer has no points on the power play.

Fischer averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.0 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:57 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 14:22 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 11:13 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

