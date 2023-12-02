Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Clark County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Shawnee High School - Springfield at Butler High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2

6:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwestern High School - Springfield at Emmanuel Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2

7:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Springfield, OH

Springfield, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenon at Graham Local High School