Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Clark County, Ohio today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shawnee High School - Springfield at Butler High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwestern High School - Springfield at Emmanuel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Springfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenon at Graham Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Saint Paris, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
