Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clermont County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Clermont County, Ohio? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clermont Northeastern at Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madeira High School at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.