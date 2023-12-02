The Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State Stats Insights

This season, the Vikings have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have knocked down.

Cleveland State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Vikings are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 347th.

The Vikings record only 1.0 fewer point per game (77.6) than the Titans allow (78.6).

Cleveland State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.6).

In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.6.

At home, Cleveland State sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (5.6) than on the road (4.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to when playing on the road (29.1%).

