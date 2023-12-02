How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) look to continue a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Stats Insights
- This season, the Vikings have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.4% lower than the 48.8% of shots the Titans' opponents have knocked down.
- Cleveland State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Titans sit at 347th.
- The Vikings record only 1.0 fewer point per game (77.6) than the Titans allow (78.6).
- Cleveland State is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.6 points.
Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cleveland State averaged 74.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68.6).
- In 2022-23, the Vikings allowed 67.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.6.
- At home, Cleveland State sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (5.6) than on the road (4.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (31.5%) compared to when playing on the road (29.1%).
Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 72-70
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 94-69
|Beeghly Center
|12/2/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
