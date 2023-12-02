The Cleveland State Vikings (5-3, 0-1 Horizon League) will be attempting to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-7, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Wolstein Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-11.5) 143.5 -650 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-11.5) 143.5 -800 +520 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Cleveland State has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Vikings' seven games this season have hit the over.

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Titans and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of seven times this season.

