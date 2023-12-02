The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Vikings average just 3.4 more points per game (81.0) than the Norse give up to opponents (77.6).

When it scores more than 77.6 points, Cleveland State is 3-1.

Northern Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.0 points.

The 67.4 points per game the Norse record are 6.8 more points than the Vikings give up (60.6).

Northern Kentucky is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

Cleveland State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Norse shoot 41.1% from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.

The Vikings shoot 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Norse concede.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Carmen Villalobos: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)

6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10) Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG% Sara Guerreiro: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State Schedule