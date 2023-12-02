The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Vikings average just 3.4 more points per game (81.0) than the Norse give up to opponents (77.6).
  • When it scores more than 77.6 points, Cleveland State is 3-1.
  • Northern Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.0 points.
  • The 67.4 points per game the Norse record are 6.8 more points than the Vikings give up (60.6).
  • Northern Kentucky is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
  • Cleveland State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
  • The Norse shoot 41.1% from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.
  • The Vikings shoot 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Norse concede.

Cleveland State Leaders

  • Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
  • Carmen Villalobos: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)
  • Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG%
  • Sara Guerreiro: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

Cleveland State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Chicago State W 95-41 Wolstein Center
11/25/2023 UMKC W 82-55 Wolstein Center
11/29/2023 Robert Morris W 72-59 Wolstein Center
12/2/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
12/6/2023 Niagara - Wolstein Center
12/10/2023 Akron - Wolstein Center

