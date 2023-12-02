How to Watch the Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (6-1) will attempt to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Kentucky Norse (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Truist Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State vs. Northern Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Vikings average just 3.4 more points per game (81.0) than the Norse give up to opponents (77.6).
- When it scores more than 77.6 points, Cleveland State is 3-1.
- Northern Kentucky's record is 1-1 when it gives up fewer than 81.0 points.
- The 67.4 points per game the Norse record are 6.8 more points than the Vikings give up (60.6).
- Northern Kentucky is 1-2 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
- Cleveland State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Norse shoot 41.1% from the field, 3% higher than the Vikings concede defensively.
- The Vikings shoot 47.6% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Norse concede.
Cleveland State Leaders
- Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 53.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Carmen Villalobos: 6.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 55.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (6-for-10)
- Jordana Reisma: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 46.2 FG%
- Sara Guerreiro: 4.6 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
Cleveland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Chicago State
|W 95-41
|Wolstein Center
|11/25/2023
|UMKC
|W 82-55
|Wolstein Center
|11/29/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 72-59
|Wolstein Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|12/6/2023
|Niagara
|-
|Wolstein Center
|12/10/2023
|Akron
|-
|Wolstein Center
