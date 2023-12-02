Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Clinton County, Ohio? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clinton Massie School at Western Brown

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Mt. Orab, OH

Mt. Orab, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton Massie School at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 2

7:15 PM ET on December 2 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High School - Leesburg at East Clinton