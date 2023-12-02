Darius Garland and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 103-95 loss to the Trail Blazers (his last action) Garland put up 15 points and seven assists.

In this piece we'll examine Garland's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 19.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 Assists 7.5 5.9 PRA -- 27.7 PR -- 21.8 3PM 2.5 1.6



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Pistons

Garland has taken 14.6 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 12.3% and 12.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 10.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Garland's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 103 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 16th in possessions per game with 100.8.

The Pistons are the 24th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pistons are fourth in the NBA, giving up 42.1 rebounds per game.

The Pistons give up 25.1 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pistons are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Darius Garland vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/17/2023 34 28 3 3 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.