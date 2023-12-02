Will David Perron light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Perron score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perron stats and insights

  • In six of 22 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
  • Perron averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:01 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 2 2 0 14:28 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:53 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.