Will David Perron Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 2?
Will David Perron light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will David Perron score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Perron stats and insights
- In six of 22 games this season, Perron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Canadiens this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play he has four goals, plus three assists.
- Perron averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.2%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Perron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|2
|2
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:21
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 5-3
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
