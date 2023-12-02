The Grambling Tigers (2-5) will look to break a four-game losing streak when visiting the Dayton Flyers (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UD Arena. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Dayton vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.

Dayton has a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Flyers are the 340th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 330th.

The Flyers average 11.5 fewer points per game (69.1) than the Tigers allow (80.6).

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.5).

Defensively the Flyers played better in home games last year, ceding 58.9 points per game, compared to 63.2 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Dayton performed better in home games last season, making 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in road games.

