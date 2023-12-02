The SWAC Championship Game is between the Florida A&M Rattlers (10-1) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-5) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

Florida A&M ranks 76th in total offense this season (342.5 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking best in the FCS with 342.5 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Prairie View A&M is posting 20 points per game (98th-ranked). It ranks 97th in the FCS defensively (30.8 points surrendered per game).

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Florida A&M Prairie View A&M 342.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.2 (75th) 234.4 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (96th) 125.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.4 (47th) 217.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (84th) 5 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has recorded 2,261 yards (205.5 ypg) on 169-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 80 times for a team-high 470 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Kelvin Dean Jr. has been handed the ball 60 times this year and racked up 311 yards (28.3 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has hauled in 42 receptions for 412 yards (37.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Marcus Riley has put together a 390-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes on 17 targets.

Nicholas Dixon has been the target of 17 passes and racked up 18 receptions for 314 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley leads Prairie View A&M with 1,967 yards on 127-of-229 passing with nine touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 159 rushing yards (14.5 ypg) on 108 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ahmad Antoine has run the ball 107 times for 496 yards, with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has been given 84 carries and totaled 348 yards with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage's 426 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions on 23 targets with two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has caught 23 passes and compiled 379 receiving yards (34.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr.'s 23 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 367 yards.

