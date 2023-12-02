Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Franklin County, Ohio has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hilliard Darby High School at Worthington Kilbourne High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Worthington High School at Westerville Central High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Westerville, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield Christian Academy at Genoa Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Genoa, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview Heights at Madison-Plains High school
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: London, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
