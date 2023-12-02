Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Indian Hill High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2

4:00 PM ET on December 2 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Clermont Northeastern at Miami Valley Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2

4:30 PM ET on December 2 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Madeira High School at Williamsburg High School