Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Hamilton County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clermont Northeastern at Miami Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madeira High School at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
