Iowa vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game features the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1) and the Bowling Green Falcons (5-1) facing off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 86-61 victory for heavily favored Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on December 2.
The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 77-70 victory against Kansas State in their last outing on Sunday.
In their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 77-70 against Kansas State. The Falcons are coming off of a 68-66 win over Duquesne in their last game on Monday. Caitlin Clark's team-high 32 points paced the Hawkeyes in the victory. Lexi Fleming put up 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Falcons.
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: FOX Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Iowa vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 86, Bowling Green 61
Top 25 Predictions
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- The Hawkeyes beat the No. 9-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 80-76, on November 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Iowa has the most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
Iowa 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-76 over Virginia Tech (No. 9/AP Poll) on November 9
- 77-70 over Kansas State (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 26
- 100-62 over FGCU (No. 61) on November 25
- 113-90 at home over Drake (No. 82) on November 19
- 98-59 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 87) on November 24
Bowling Green Schedule Analysis
- The Falcons' signature victory this season came against the Duquesne Dukes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 110) in our computer rankings. The Falcons took home the 68-66 win at home on November 27.
Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 110) on November 27
- 89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 113) on November 7
- 85-73 over Lehigh (No. 151) on November 23
- 59-38 over Mercer (No. 279) on November 22
- 73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 306) on November 18
Iowa Leaders
- Clark: 29.6 PTS, 7.5 AST, 2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (35-for-90)
- Kate Martin: 10.4 PTS, 58.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Sydney Affolter: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Sharon Goodman: 10.3 PTS, 73.9 FG%
- Hannah Stuelke: 12.7 PTS, 71.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Bowling Green Leaders
- Fleming: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)
- Paige Kohler: 10.8 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
- Amy Velasco: 13.7 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 52.2 3PT% (12-for-23)
- Erika Porter: 8.7 PTS, 61 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5.3 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game with a +201 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.3 points per game (10th in college basketball) and allow 65.1 per contest (206th in college basketball).
Bowling Green Performance Insights
- The Falcons have a +21 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 70.3 points per game, 126th in college basketball, and are giving up 66.8 per contest to rank 233rd in college basketball.
