Can we anticipate J.T. Compher scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Compher has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canadiens this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Compher has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Compher averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 24.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Compher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 17:37 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:46 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 19:55 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:08 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 17:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:11 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:52 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:02 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.