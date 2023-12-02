In Lucas County, Ohio, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Toledo Christian at Stryker Local Schools

Game Time: 5:52 PM ET on December 2

5:52 PM ET on December 2 Location: Stryker, OH

Stryker, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Scott High School at Springfield High School - Holland