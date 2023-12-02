Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Miami County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Miami County, Ohio today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yellow Springs High School at Newton Local High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Pleasant Hill, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
