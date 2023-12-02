Our projection model predicts the No. 23 Toledo Rockets will defeat the Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, December 2 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ford Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44) Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Toledo vs. Miami (OH)? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the RedHawks have a 29.4% chance to win.

The RedHawks are 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.

RedHawks games have hit the over in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The average over/under in Miami (OH) games this season is 1.6 less points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

The Rockets have five wins in 11 games against the spread this year.

Toledo has an ATS record of 3-6 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

The Rockets have played 11 games this season and six of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 44 points, 6.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Toledo contests.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

RedHawks vs. Rockets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.3 20.4 42.7 20.0 27.8 20.8 Miami (OH) 27.3 16.3 29.6 10.2 25.6 20.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.