The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Game Information

Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)

Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 73.7 129th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd 26th 35.2 Rebounds 28.8 322nd 28th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 125th 4th 17.5 Assists 13.8 117th 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 13.0 291st

