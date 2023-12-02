Miami (OH) vs. Marshall December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-2) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (OH) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Top Players (2022-23)
- Mekhi Lairy: 17.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Anderson Mirambeaux: 14.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Safford: 15.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ryan Mabrey: 8.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marshall Top Players (2022-23)
- Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|7th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|303rd
|26th
|35.2
|Rebounds
|28.8
|322nd
|28th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|125th
|4th
|17.5
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|13.0
|291st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.