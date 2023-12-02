The Miami (OH) RedHawks (3-3) are big, 11.5-point underdogs against the Marshall Thundering Herd (2-4) at Cam Henderson Center on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 154.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Venue: Cam Henderson Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -11.5 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has yet to play a game this season that ended with more than 154.5 combined points scored.

Miami (OH)'s games this season have had an average of 135.8 points, 18.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Miami (OH) are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Miami (OH) was defeated in both of the contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The RedHawks have played as an underdog of +525 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami (OH) has a 16% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 154.5 % of Games Over 154.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 2 40% 74 144.5 81.2 146.5 153.7 Miami (OH) 0 0% 70.5 144.5 65.3 146.5 137.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

The RedHawks average 10.7 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Thundering Herd allow their opponents to score (81.2).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 1-4-0 0-0 3-2-0 Miami (OH) 2-3-0 0-1 3-2-0

Miami (OH) vs. Marshall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall Miami (OH) 15-2 Home Record 9-9 9-5 Away Record 3-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.1 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.