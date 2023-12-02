In this season's MAC Championship Game, the Toledo Rockets are solid favorites (-7.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Ford Field will act as host on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The contest has a point total set at 44.

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Detroit, Michigan

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo statistical matchup

Toledo Miami (OH) 430.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (102nd) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 211.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (72nd) 218.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 18 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (103rd)

Toledo leaders

Rashad Amos has rushed for 813 yards (67.8 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games, Brett Gabbert has passed for 1,634 yards (136.2 per game), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 59%.

In addition, Gabbert has run for 140 yards and two TDs.

Gage Larvadain has 37 receptions for 642 yards (53.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Miami (OH) leaders

DeQuan Finn has spearheaded the Rockets' offense this season, compiling 2,375 passing yards with 21 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 65.1% completion percentage.

Finn has been providing value with his legs, as he's run for 530 yards (4.8 YPC) and six rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Rockets' running attack, Peny Boone has run for 1,359 yards and 15 touchdowns on 7.4 YPC.

As a receiver, Boone has tallied 13 receptions on 15 targets for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has been a key part of the Rockets' air attack in 2023, tallying 43 catches for 570 yards and nine touchdowns.

