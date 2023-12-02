The Miami (OH) RedHawks are solid underdogs (+7.5) in this season's MAC Championship Game, where they will face the Toledo Rockets. The game will kick off at Ford Field on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 44.

Offensively, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by averaging 35.3 points per game. The Rockets rank 28th on defense (20.4 points allowed per game). Miami (OH) has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, allowing only 16.3 points per contest (eighth-best). On offense, it ranks 67th by racking up 27.3 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Toledo Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: ESPN

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Toledo -7.5 -115 -105 44 -110 -110 -300 +240

Looking to place a bet on Miami (OH) vs. Toledo? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

Offensively, the RedHawks are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 259.3 yards per game (-114-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are conceding 285 (18th-best).

In their past three games, the RedHawks are putting up 19.7 points per game (-64-worst in college football) and conceding 8.3 per game (fourth-best).

Miami (OH) is accumulating 122 passing yards per game in its past three games (-114-worst in the country), and giving up 138 (25th-best).

The RedHawks are -14-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (137.3), and 11th-worst in rushing yards given up (147).

The RedHawks have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three games.

Miami (OH) has not gone over the total in its past three games.

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH)'s ATS record is 8-3-0 this year.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Out of Miami (OH)'s 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

This season, Miami (OH) has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Miami (OH) has entered two games this season as the underdog by +240 or more and is in those contests.

Bet on Miami (OH) to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 1,634 yards on 111-of-188 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 140 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rashad Amos has rushed for 813 yards on 161 carries so far this year while scoring 10 times on the ground.

Kenny Tracy has totaled 250 yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain paces his team with 642 receiving yards on 37 catches with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has recorded 343 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Cade McDonald's 39 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Caiden Woullard has 9.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has eight TFL and 34 tackles.

Matthew Salopek, Miami (OH)'s top tackler, has 94 tackles, six TFL, three sacks, and one interception this year.

Corban Hondru has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 23 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.