In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Michael Rasmussen to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Rasmussen stats and insights

Rasmussen has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Canadiens this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Rasmussen has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rasmussen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:33 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:31 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:48 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:08 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.