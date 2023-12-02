Can we count on Moritz Seider finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.

Seider has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.

Seider's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:50 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:57 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:33 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:40 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:53 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

