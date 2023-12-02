The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets take the field in the MAC Championship for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Ohio.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Villanova Stadium

Villanova Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami (OH) RedHawks at No. 23 Toledo Rockets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Toledo (-7.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!