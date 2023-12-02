The Miami (OH) RedHawks and the Toledo Rockets take the field in the MAC Championship for college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Ohio.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Ohio on TV This Week

Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Villanova Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami (OH) RedHawks at No. 23 Toledo Rockets

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Ford Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Toledo (-7.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.