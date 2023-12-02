The Ohio Bobcats (4-2) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

The Bobcats make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Ohio is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 167th.

The Bobcats record 14.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (68.1).

When Ohio totals more than 68.1 points, it is 4-2.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 75.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bobcats surrendered 65.7 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 79.6.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Ohio fared better when playing at home last season, draining 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule