The Ohio Bobcats (4-2) look to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Ohio vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Ohio vs. Delaware Betting Trends

Ohio is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bobcats' six games have gone over the point total.

Delaware has covered four times in five games with a spread this year.

Fightin' Blue Hens games have hit the over twice this season.

