Saturday's contest between the Ohio Bobcats (4-2) and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) at Convocation Center Ohio has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Ohio squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio vs. Delaware Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Athens, Ohio

Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Ohio vs. Delaware Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 78, Delaware 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Delaware

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-7.8)

Ohio (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Ohio has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Delaware is 4-1-0. The Bobcats have a 5-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Fightin' Blue Hens have a record of 2-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats are outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 82.2 points per game (56th in college basketball) and allow 74.7 per outing (261st in college basketball).

Ohio ranks 263rd in the nation at 31.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 33.0 its opponents average.

Ohio hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.0). It is shooting 34.7% from deep (130th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 29.8%.

The Bobcats rank 76th in college basketball by averaging 100.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 229th in college basketball, allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions.

Ohio has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (47th in college basketball action), 4.7 fewer than the 14.5 it forces on average (67th in college basketball).

