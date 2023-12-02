The Ohio Bobcats (2-1) will play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Delaware Game Information

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ohio vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank 27th 78.8 Points Scored 69.6 224th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 29.1 312th 23rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 7.2 289th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 6.6 266th 211th 12.6 Assists 11.8 281st 84th 10.9 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

