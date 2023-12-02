The Ohio Bobcats (4-2) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they take on the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is 150.5.

Ohio vs. Delaware Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -7.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in four of six games this season.

Ohio's outings this year have an average point total of 156.8, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bobcats are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Ohio has won four of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Bobcats have played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

Ohio has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ohio vs. Delaware Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 4 66.7% 82.2 158.9 74.7 142.8 148.7 Delaware 1 20% 76.7 158.9 68.1 142.8 138.7

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

The Bobcats average 14.1 more points per game (82.2) than the Fightin' Blue Hens give up (68.1).

When Ohio puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Ohio vs. Delaware Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-3-0 2-0 5-1-0 Delaware 4-1-0 0-0 2-3-0

Ohio vs. Delaware Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Delaware 14-1 Home Record 10-5 4-11 Away Record 4-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.5 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

