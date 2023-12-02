Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Paulding County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Paulding County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Paulding County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne Trace at Parkway High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Rockford, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edon Northwest at Paulding High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Paulding, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.