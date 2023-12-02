The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report, including Dylan Larkin, as they prepare for a Saturday, December 2 game against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) at Bell Centre. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Dylan Larkin C Out Personal Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Carey Price G Out Knee Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body David Savard D Out Hand Chris Wideman D Out Back Arber Xhekaj D Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings' 81 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fourth in the league.

Its +17 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens have 62 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.

Montreal's total of 80 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 27th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -18, they are 29th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6.5

