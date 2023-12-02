The Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) will try to break a four-game home losing streak when they square off against the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) on December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Over the past 10 outings for the Red Wings (5-3-2), their offense has totaled 36 goals while their defense has conceded 27 goals. They have registered 44 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (18.2%).

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Canadiens 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-150)

Red Wings (-150) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have gone 1-3-4 in overtime contests on their way to an overall record of 12-7-3.

In the nine games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-3-3 record (good for nine points).

In the two games this season the Red Wings registered only one goal, they lost both times.

Detroit finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 16 games (12-2-2, 26 points).

In the two games when Detroit has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 1-1-0 to register two points.

When it has outshot its opponent, Detroit is 6-2-2 (14 points).

The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Red Wings went 6-4-1 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 4th 3.68 Goals Scored 2.7 29th 13th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.48 24th 18th 30.1 Shots 28.3 28th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34 30th 8th 23.4% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 17th 79.01% Penalty Kill % 73.86% 26th

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

