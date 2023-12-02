Robby Fabbri and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Bell Centre. Looking to wager on Fabbri's props versus the Canadiens? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Robby Fabbri vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fabbri Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Fabbri has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 8:58 on the ice per game.

In six of 10 games this season, Fabbri has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fabbri has a point in six games this season (out of 10), including multiple points three times.

In two of 10 contests this year, Fabbri has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Fabbri hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Fabbri has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fabbri Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 10 Games 3 9 Points 1 7 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.