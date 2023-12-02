Will Shayne Gostisbehere Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 2?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Shayne Gostisbehere a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Gostisbehere stats and insights
- Gostisbehere has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Canadiens this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Gostisbehere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/26/2023
|Wild
|4
|1
|3
|18:55
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|25:00
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:49
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/17/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/16/2023
|Senators
|3
|1
|2
|26:26
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/11/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/7/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/4/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:47
|Home
|W 5-4
Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
