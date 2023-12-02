Shayne Gostisbehere will be among those in action Saturday when his Detroit Red Wings meet the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Looking to bet on Gostisbehere's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Gostisbehere has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 18:37 on the ice per game.

Gostisbehere has a goal in five of 21 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 21 games this season, Gostisbehere has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 21 games this season, Gostisbehere has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Gostisbehere's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gostisbehere going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-18) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 21 Games 5 18 Points 0 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

