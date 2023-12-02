Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
If you reside in Summit County, Ohio and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Field at Southeast High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Ravenna, OH
- Conference: Portage Trail Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.