How to Watch Toledo vs. George Mason on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The George Mason Patriots (6-1) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Toledo Rockets (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games
- Delaware vs Ohio (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Saint Bonaventure vs Buffalo (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Bellarmine vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Bowling Green vs Southern Indiana (4:00 PM ET | December 2)
Toledo Stats Insights
- This season, the Rockets have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Patriots' opponents have made.
- Toledo is 3-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
- The Rockets are the 356th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Patriots rank 91st.
- The 81.3 points per game the Rockets put up are 18.3 more points than the Patriots allow (63).
- Toledo has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 63 points.
Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Toledo played better in home games last season, posting 90.5 points per game, compared to 82.1 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Rockets surrendered three fewer points per game (74.4) than away from home (77.4).
- Toledo drained 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged away from home (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).
Toledo Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|New Mexico
|L 92-84
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|UC Irvine
|L 77-71
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/24/2023
|Indiana State
|L 76-74
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/2/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Savage Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/9/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|Savage Arena
