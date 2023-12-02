The George Mason Patriots (6-1) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Toledo Rockets (3-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Toledo vs. George Mason Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Toledo Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rockets have a 49.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 11.8% higher than the 37.5% of shots the Patriots' opponents have made.
  • Toledo is 3-3 when it shoots better than 37.5% from the field.
  • The Rockets are the 356th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Patriots rank 91st.
  • The 81.3 points per game the Rockets put up are 18.3 more points than the Patriots allow (63).
  • Toledo has a 3-3 record when scoring more than 63 points.

Toledo Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Toledo played better in home games last season, posting 90.5 points per game, compared to 82.1 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Rockets surrendered three fewer points per game (74.4) than away from home (77.4).
  • Toledo drained 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 42.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged away from home (8.2 threes per game, 39.9% three-point percentage).

Toledo Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 New Mexico L 92-84 Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 UC Irvine L 77-71 Dollar Loan Center
11/24/2023 Indiana State L 76-74 Dollar Loan Center
12/2/2023 George Mason - Savage Arena
12/6/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/9/2023 Northern Iowa - Savage Arena

