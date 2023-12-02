Toledo vs. George Mason: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Toledo Rockets (3-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. George Mason matchup.
Toledo vs. George Mason Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Toledo vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Toledo Moneyline
|George Mason Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Toledo (-3.5)
|145.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Toledo (-3.5)
|144.5
|-184
|+148
Toledo vs. George Mason Betting Trends
- Toledo has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Rockets games have gone over the point total.
- George Mason has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Patriots have hit the over twice.
