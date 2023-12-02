The Toledo Rockets (3-3) hope to end a three-game losing streak when hosting the George Mason Patriots (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Savage Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Toledo vs. George Mason matchup.

Toledo vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline George Mason Moneyline BetMGM Toledo (-3.5) 145.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Toledo (-3.5) 144.5 -184 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Toledo vs. George Mason Betting Trends

Toledo has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Rockets games have gone over the point total.

George Mason has covered three times in four games with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Patriots have hit the over twice.

