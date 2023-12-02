The No. 23 Toledo Rockets are expected to come out on top in their game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, according to our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (44) Toledo 27, Miami (OH) 20

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 5-6-0 this year.

In games this season when favored by 7.5 points or more, Toledo are 3-6 against the spread.

Out of 11 Rockets games so far this season, six have hit the over.

The average total for Toledo games this season has been 50.1, 6.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the RedHawks based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

So far this year, the RedHawks have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

When it has played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, Miami (OH) is 2-1 against the spread.

Four of the RedHawks' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).

The average over/under for Miami (OH) games this year is 1.6 less points than the point total of 44 in this outing.

Rockets vs. RedHawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.3 20.4 42.7 20 27.8 20.8 Miami (OH) 27.3 16.3 29.6 10.2 25.6 20.7

