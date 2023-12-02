The Toledo Rockets (3-0) will play the George Mason Patriots (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Toledo vs. George Mason Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason Players to Watch

  • Moss: 15.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Maddox: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 11 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. George Mason Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank
2nd 85.4 Points Scored 68.7 255th
339th 76.9 Points Allowed 67.3 94th
248th 30.7 Rebounds 32.9 107th
211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd
53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
52nd 14.9 Assists 13.7 128th
11th 9.4 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.