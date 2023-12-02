The MAC Championship Game is between the No. 23 Toledo Rockets (11-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Offensively, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by totaling 35.3 points per game. The Rockets rank 28th on defense (20.4 points allowed per game). Miami (OH) has been dominant on defense, giving up just 16.3 points per contest (eighth-best). Offensively, it ranks 67th by compiling 27.3 points per game.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Toledo Miami (OH) 430.5 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333 (102nd) 331.5 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.3 (24th) 211.9 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.8 (72nd) 218.6 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (113th) 18 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (25th) 18 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (103rd)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 2,375 passing yards, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. He's rushed for 530 yards (44.2 ypg) on 110 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has racked up 1,359 yards on 183 carries while finding the end zone 15 times. He's also caught 13 passes for 186 yards (15.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jerjuan Newton's team-high 570 yards as a receiver have come on 43 receptions (out of 64 targets) with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 505 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Torres' 21 catches have turned into 378 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 1,634 yards on 111-of-188 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 140 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rashad Amos has rushed 161 times for 813 yards, with 10 touchdowns.

Kenny Tracy has run for 250 yards across 46 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's 642 receiving yards (53.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions on 58 targets with seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has collected 343 receiving yards (28.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 25 receptions.

Cade McDonald's 26 catches (on 39 targets) have netted him 339 yards (28.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

