The Sun Belt Championship Game is between the Troy Trojans (10-2) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Troy ranks 44th in total offense this season (422.8 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 422.8 yards allowed per game. Appalachian State's defense ranks 70th in the FBS with 26.7 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by racking up 35.8 points per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Troy Appalachian State 422.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (16th) 300.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (71st) 149.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (45th) 273.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (22nd) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 19 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (18th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has recorded 3,135 yards (261.3 ypg) on 230-of-378 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 254 times for a team-high 1,350 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 198 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Damien Taylor has collected 307 yards on 61 attempts, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 59 receptions for 850 yards (70.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has caught 29 passes for 636 yards (53 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has been the target of 51 passes and compiled 39 receptions for 528 yards, an average of 44 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar leads Appalachian State with 3,271 yards on 247-of-389 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 274 rushing yards (22.8 ypg) on 70 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 160 times for 780 yards (65 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has taken 100 carries and totaled 595 yards with five touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 717 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 53 receptions on 71 targets with 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put together a 502-yard season so far with six touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 49 targets.

Makai Jackson's 33 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

