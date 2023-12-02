How to Watch Wright State vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) battle the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State Stats Insights
- The Raiders have shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Wright State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 238th.
- The Raiders put up 14.5 more points per game (82.6) than the Wildcats allow (68.1).
- Wright State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wright State scored more points at home (85.1 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
- The Raiders conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.
- At home, Wright State sunk 6.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.1). Wright State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Hofstra
|L 85-76
|Hertz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Illinois State
|W 74-49
|Hertz Arena
|11/29/2023
|IUPUI
|W 103-74
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/7/2023
|Bethel (IN)
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/12/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
