The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) battle the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wright State vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

The Raiders have shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Wright State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Raiders are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 238th.

The Raiders put up 14.5 more points per game (82.6) than the Wildcats allow (68.1).

Wright State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State scored more points at home (85.1 per game) than away (75.5) last season.

The Raiders conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.

At home, Wright State sunk 6.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.1). Wright State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule