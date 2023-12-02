The Davidson Wildcats (4-3) battle the Wright State Raiders (3-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

  • The Raiders have shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Wright State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 255th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 238th.
  • The Raiders put up 14.5 more points per game (82.6) than the Wildcats allow (68.1).
  • Wright State has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 68.1 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wright State scored more points at home (85.1 per game) than away (75.5) last season.
  • The Raiders conceded 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.
  • At home, Wright State sunk 6.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (6.1). Wright State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.6%) than away (34.5%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Hofstra L 85-76 Hertz Arena
11/22/2023 Illinois State W 74-49 Hertz Arena
11/29/2023 IUPUI W 103-74 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/2/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/7/2023 Bethel (IN) - Wright State University Nutter Center
12/12/2023 Western Kentucky - Wright State University Nutter Center

