Wright State vs. Davidson December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Davidson Wildcats (2-2) play the Wright State Raiders (0-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Davidson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Davidson Top Players (2022-23)
- Foster Loyer: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Mennenga: 15.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grant Huffman: 9.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Watson: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- David Skogman: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wright State vs. Davidson Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Davidson Rank
|Davidson AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|79.9
|19th
|137th
|68.7
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|288th
|29.8
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|15.0
|49th
|40th
|10.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
