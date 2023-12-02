The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (0-7) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12

Xavier vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers' 51 points per game are 11.7 fewer points than the 62.7 the Sun Devils give up.

Arizona State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 51 points.

The Sun Devils record 69.1 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 66.3 the Musketeers give up.

When Arizona State puts up more than 66.3 points, it is 6-1.

Xavier is 0-4 when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

The Sun Devils are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Musketeers allow to opponents (44.1%).

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11 PTS, 10 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47 FG%

11 PTS, 10 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 47 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

5.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%

Xavier Schedule