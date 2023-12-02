The Youngstown State Penguins (4-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will look to end a three-game road losing skid when taking on the Robert Morris Colonials (2-5, 0-1 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UPMC Events Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins are shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Colonials allow to opponents.

Youngstown State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Colonials are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Penguins sit at 91st.

The Penguins score 77.1 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 73.4 the Colonials give up.

When Youngstown State scores more than 73.4 points, it is 4-0.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Youngstown State scored 84.6 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.7 points per contest.

The Penguins gave up 69.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 76.9 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Youngstown State fared better at home last season, draining 9.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.6% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule